The Hopkins County Fiscal Court took the next steps at their Tuesday meeting to apply for assistance to help with backlogged utility monies owed in the county.
The resolution adopted involves a Community Development Block Grant to provide assistance for households and customers who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and who are in danger of having their utilities disconnected due to their inability to make payments. Eligible utilities include water, sewer, electric, gas and other heating and cooling sources.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Jan. 25, up to $38 million is available to local governments to help Kentuckians with overdue utility bills in their jurisdiction. Each unit of local government may request up to $200,000 for assistance in their communities.
“Those who may have been laid off due to COVID — those individuals can apply to go toward those bills,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., adding that utility offices in the county have been hit hard because of the inability of customers to pay their bills during the pandemic.
To apply, local governments must submit an application to the Department of Local Government. If approved, local governments must then partner with a community action agency to assist with funding administration. To simplify the process and fulfill that need, DLG has partnered with Area Development Districts to assist units of local government, local nonprofit community service providers and eligible Kentuckians with their applications and administering funds.
For Hopkins County, the ADD will be the Pennyrile Area Development District.
Households are eligible for up to $250 per month for six consecutive months if they live in a city or county approved for funding, have been financially impacted by COVID-19, are struggling to pay water, sewer, electric, gas or other heating and cooling bills and have received notice for disconnect between Jan. 21, 2020, and present day or up to two months following.
Once a household’s application is approved, the local nonprofit community service provider will transfer funds directly to a utility provider on their behalf.
Madisonville City also passed a resolution Tuesday night to move forward with applying for the utility assistance grant.
According to a timeline provided by PADD, applications are slated to be submitted in March with grant awards happening in April and May allowing non-profits to take applications from households.
All funds must be expended and grants closed out by 2023, according to a projected PADD timeline.
