Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Brandy Tichenor, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Tuesday:
John Tomas Leak Jr., 40, of Owensboro, was charged Friday with failure to appear
Angela Dukes, 43, of Manitou, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Michael Carter, 20, of Earlington, was charged Saturday with trafficking in marijuana, drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended license and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Christopher Douglas, 33, of Earlington, was charged Saturday with fugitive from another state.
Carolyn Findley, 31, of Mt. Vernon was charged with non-payment of court costs.
Kathy Ruby, 62, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with shoplifting.
Kelly Graham, 43, of Evansville, was charged Monday with first-degree bail jumping and two counts of failure to appear.
Abram Smoker, 36, of Dawson Springs, was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking of gasoline and failure to appear.
