Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Michael Cartwright, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Billy Jones, 56, of Earlington, was charged Thursday with careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Jemerison, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Carrie Taylor, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with first and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
Crystol Cumens, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Ralph Ager, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with trafficking in synthetic drugs, tampering with physical evidence and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
