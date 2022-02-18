During this week’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, state officials brought before magistrates a resolution that would transfer ownership of a local landmark from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to the Hopkins County Fiscal Court.
KYTC officials told the court that the state attempted to buy the property around the railroad bridge that connects Brown Badgett Loop and Highway 1069/Stagecoach Road in the county’s name from the former judge several years ago, but was unable to do so. Instead the property was purchased by the KYTC.
Although it is owned by the state, for the past ten years Hopkins County has been maintaining this property. The KYTC would now like to transfer the title.
The court voted to accept the resolution, officially taking the bridge and surrounding property into the county’s system.
According to state officials, there is now an interest in coal mining underneath this property, looking to potentially get started this fall, which may have sparked the KYTC’s desire to transfer the property now rather than later.
“We will need to talk to the mine to see what they might be thinking,” Judge Jack Whitfield said, “Not sure we want mining going on in that area.”
The bridge, with a total length of 216.9 feet, was opened in 2013 by the KYTC to replace the former bridge, a wooden structure that was closed after being severely damaged by a fire in 2007.
