Although it is 10 months away, sponsors who are wanting to hold a “Earlington School Closing Commemorative Weekend Summer Fest” are seeking approval from council members now, in order to get the preparations underway.
During last night’s Earlington City Council meeting, all council members voted yes to approve this request, as the event will take place over a two-day span, in downtown Earlington, with street closures and possible hotel room blocks that will need to be made well ahead of time.
According to Earlington Mayor, Philip Hunt, this will take a while to get put together and to get organized.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Hunt said. “We used to have a festival like this in the fall many years back. It is going to be a wonderful community event. ”
The festival will take place June 16, 2023 weekend, with the expected start time of 6 p.m. that Friday evening.
Sponsors are looking to have Friday night and Saturday all day and night, packed with fun for the entire community. Friday will be downtown and at the school with games, vendors, speakers and former and current teachers and administrators to share their experiences and fun times that they had. Saturday would include a meet and greet with former educators and students along with photo opportunities. That evening would be a Gala Dinner at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville.
“As of right now this is what we know,” Earlington City Clerk, Martha Hamby shared. “We just needed to get the event approved, more details are to come.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.