The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• James D. Griffin, was charged, July 11, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Tyler Clinton Campbell, was charged, July 11, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Jonathon Edward Dailey, was charged, July 12, 2022, for failure to appear in court. Dailey also charged for possession of methamphetamine, an unspecified drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
