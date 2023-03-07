During Monday night’s Madisonville City Council meeting, Mayor Kevin Cotton commended and thanked the City’s Electrical Department on a job well done during last weekend’s storms.
According to Cotton, who spent time in the emergency dispatch center and on the ground this past weekend, there were more than 2,500 homes in Madisonville who lost power Friday afternoon, and by Sunday morning everything was completely restored.
“The Electrical Department did a fantastic job getting out there even when the wind was still blowing 50mph, Cotton said. “I would venture to say it was record timing to get that many customers back up and running, with that much devastation that we got.”
The dispatch center received over 750 calls, with only four people working during that time, and they all stayed calm, cool and collected, according to Cotton. All of the city departments worked together, but he says kudos goes out especially to those in the Electrical Department.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our team, it was unbelievable. We appreciate their hard work, and we’re hoping to bring them in next meeting for recognition.”
