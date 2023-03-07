COUNCIL.jpg

City Council members look over the agenda while Mayor Cotton starts off by thanking the Madisonville Electrical Department on a job well done with this weekend’s past storm that put more than 2,500 homes in the dark.

During Monday night’s Madisonville City Council meeting, Mayor Kevin Cotton commended and thanked the City’s Electrical Department on a job well done during last weekend’s storms.

According to Cotton, who spent time in the emergency dispatch center and on the ground this past weekend, there were more than 2,500 homes in Madisonville who lost power Friday afternoon, and by Sunday morning everything was completely restored.

