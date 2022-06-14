The Wound Care Center at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville is looking to raise awareness of the risks of chronic wounds during June.
They are working to educate physicians, patients, and the general public about the prevalence of chronic wounds and the available advanced wound care solutions. Baptist Health offers several advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds.
Kris Messamore, the clinical manager of the Wound Care Center, said the best way to help wound care is to be aware and intervene early.
“Seek specialized wound care,” she said. “Our team of professionals here at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville offers the latest treatment and technology for wounds that have resisted healing.”
Conditions like diabetes, peripheral artery disease, cardiovascular disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease increase the likelihood of a person having or developing a chronic wound. The rate of chronic wounds is rising due to the aging population and increasing rates of disease.
If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb. A breakdown of wound types, by prevalence, for those living with chronic wounds includes 42% with pressure ulcers, 31% with Diabetic foot ulcers, 12% with venous stasis ulcers, 8% with surgical wounds or trauma, and 6% with arterial ulcers.
The effects of COVID-19 have only made matters worse, as many suffering from chronic wounds have not sought needed care during the past two years. The result has been a steep rise in amputations, according to the American Diabetes Association.
Messamore said you don’t have to live with chronic wounds.
For more information on wound care or to make an appointment, call the Wound Care Clinic at 270-825-5878.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.