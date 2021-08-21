Small businesses were hit hard when the pandemic struck, and many are still trying to recover.
Help is available to some business owners in the form of the Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit that provides an opportunity to claim a tax credit for growing their business. It is offered through the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.
Ruthann Padgett, vice president of operations for the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, said small business owners have been rock stars hanging on through the pandemic, and the tax credit can help them.
“It would not help them today, but it would help them at the end of their tax year, as far as a tax credit and what they may owe,” she said.
According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development website, the tax credit is available to businesses with 50 employees or less and is open to all industry segments including retail and service. The tax credit amount can range from $3,500 to $25,000 per year, depending on the number of jobs created and investments made.
To qualify, a business has to have hired at least one new full-time employee and invested at least $5,000 in new equipment or technology, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development website. The employee must have been on the payroll for at least one year and must earn at least $10.88 an hour.
Padgett said there is a list of technology and equipment that qualify for the tax credit, but inventory does not qualify.
She said if a business hires one person and purchases $5,000 in qualifying equipment, they could get $3,500 in tax credit. If a business buys $10,000 worth of qualifying equipment and hires two people, they could get a $7,000 tax credit.
The more a small business expands, the more tax credit money they could get, said Padgett.
There are a lot of tax credit opportunities available to help small businesses that they don’t know about, she said. The Small Business Tax Credit program is one most people forget about.
“This is an incentive that most people forget about because they forget they hired someone nine months ago or they bought $5,000 in equipment,” said Padgett.
She said the tax credit will apply to the state tax return for the year it is awarded. There is no time limit to apply for the tax credit as long as it is at the end of that business’s tax year.
Padgett suggests keeping track of receipts of equipment purchased and of new employees hired to make it easier when applying.
“It is better to think about it in advance,” she said.
Questions and help with the application process is available by calling the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation at 270-821-1939.
For more information about the Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit program, contact the Office of Entrepreneurship at cedsbsd@ky.gov or call 800-626-2930.
