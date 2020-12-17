The Hopkins County Health Department has made COVID-19 testing available at schools in Hopkins County and Dawson Springs.
Denise Beach, director of the health department, said the testing has been available at the schools for a few months, but wanted to remind parents it is still available.
“They can still do that even with school on virtual as a kind of a benefit for the students,” she said.
If a student needs a COVID-19 test, parents need to call the school first and ask for the nurse’s office and an appointment will be made. If a parent has to leave a message, the nurse will call back to set up a time.
“The student cannot walk in at all if they need a test,” said Beach. “That means they are symptomatic or have been in contact with somebody or they have a reason to be concerned.”
Once the parent and student get to the school, they will need to call the nurse again and the nurse will meet them at their car in full PPE to conduct the test. Beach said the COVID-19 test is the nasal swab.
The 14 registered nurses at each school are health department nurses who have been fully trained on COVID-19 testing, she said.
Parents have been sent separate consent forms for COVID-19 testing — one for those who are showing symptoms and one for people who have been in contact with someone who tested positive. Both forms need to be signed. If a parent has not signed the consent form before their child needs to be tested, they can sign one at the appointment.
The idea is to help get students back in school and to locate anyone who is positive with COVID-19 and get them quarantined to keep the school safe, Beach said.
The testing is also available to the faculty and teachers at the schools. If someone starts to feel unwell while at the school, they can be tested right there and moved out of the school immediately.
Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby said she was pleased the health department is offering the testing for the students and faculty.
“It will certainly be helpful as the district continues to follow the Healthy at School guidelines,” she said.
Beach said she received a grant for the test kits so they are free to all students and faculty.
With the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out, the health department will be going through the tiers and will be offering the vaccine to school staff at some point in the future, said Beach.
