The Hopkins County 4-H will be kicking off their second part of the youth Crochet Club tonight with a llama kit for the children and teens, with room still available for those who want to join.
Volunteer leader/instructor Tammie Lee teaches the lessons for the Crochet Club, free of charge.
According to Sherri Friend, Hopkins County 4-H Program Assistant, the Crochet Club is relatively new as the youth club launched in 2020, and the adults in 2022. Friend says that both clubs have had a great turnout and they are hoping for even more this go around.
“We meet at the Extension Office every Tuesday for eight weeks, sometimes longer if we need to finish the kits,” Friend said. “It really depends on how fast you learn or whether crochet is easy or hard for you. Ms. Tammie does a great job showing how to do the stitches it really depends on how well the fingers work and how well the youth catch on”
All materials are provided free of charge for the youth. Adults will need to purchase their own yarn and hooks to bring to class with them.
The youth club will meet every Tuesday night at 4:30p.m. The adult class meets the second and last Tuesday of the month at 5:30p.m. There are limited spots, so if you want to get signed up for either class please call Hopkins County Extension office at 270-821-3650.
