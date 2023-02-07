LLAMA

This is the Llama crochet kit that the youth club will be getting started with this evening.

The Hopkins County 4-H will be kicking off their second part of the youth Crochet Club tonight with a llama kit for the children and teens, with room still available for those who want to join.

Volunteer leader/instructor Tammie Lee teaches the lessons for the Crochet Club, free of charge.

