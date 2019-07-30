Korean War veteran and Madisonville resident Calvin Walker served in the United States Army's 2nd Infantry Division proudly. He recalls the tough and repressed conditions facing many Koreans who were seeking freedom from the North during his two-year tour of duty.
"It has been my honor to serve our county in Korea and beyond. When duty called, I always answered faithfully and will continue to do so as long as I can," wrote Walker in the 2019 Hopkins County Historical Society Yearbook.
Walker, 88, and other Korean War veterans from the commonwealth are being recognized for their service thanks to an effort by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs and the Republic of South Korea. The two entities are joining together to issue "Ambassador for Peace" medallions and certificates to those who served, according to the KDVA website.
The KDVA is sponsoring a Korean War Commemoration Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at the Wellman Armory, Boon National Guard Center, in Frankfort.
In order to receive the award, a veteran or a family member of a deceased veteran must submit their application before Aug. 15.
The application is a one-page document, which can be found at veterans.ky.gov. Those interested can scroll down to the "New Korean War Veteran Medallion Available" section and click on the words "this application."
To be eligible for the award, the veteran must have served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950 to July 27, 1953. It is also available to the veterans who have participated in United Nations peacekeeping operations until the end of 1955, according to KyVets Program Manager April Brown.
"Last Saturday was the Armistice for the Korean war" said Korean War Veteran Calvin Walker. "We done a lot for them Korean people over there."
A couple of years ago, Walker's daughter, Vikki Walker, traveled to South Korea. While she was on a bullet train from Busan to Seoul, an older gentleman talked with her and eventually she told him her dad had fought in the Korean War.
"He jumped up in the aisle and started bowing and bowing and said, 'Thank you father, thank you father,'" Walker said. "Everywhere she went, if they mentioned I had been over there, they were so thankful. God, if you see what they had before and what they got now, it's amazing what they've done."
To Walker, that story is why the title of "Ambassador for Peace" is worthwhile.
Walker has not filled out the application yet, but looks forward to the recognition.
As a product of the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the United States, Korea had been split into two sovereign states in 1948 with the border set at the 38th parallel. A socialist state was established in the north under the communist leadership of Kim Il-sung and a capitalist state in the south under the anti-communist leadership of Syngman Rhee.
Both governments of the two new Korean states claimed to be the sole legitimate government of all of Korea, and neither accepted the border as permanent. The conflict escalated into warfare when North Korean military (KPA) forces -- supported by the Soviet Union and China -- crossed the border and advanced into South Korea in 1950.
The United Nations Security Council authorized the formation of the United Nations Command and the dispatch of forces to Korea to repel what was recognized as a North Korean invasion. Twenty-one countries of the United Nations eventually contributed to the UN force, with the United States providing around 90% of the military personnel. More than 33,000 Americans lost their lives in the war.
If a veteran cannot go to the September ceremony, the KDVA will mail the award to them. If further assistance is needed, veterans may contact their Maurice K. Gordon American Legion Post 6 officer at 270-339-8519.
