More than 200 seniors walked the halls of Madisonville North Hopkins High School one last time Friday night to accept their diplomas before embarking on a new journey.
North Principal Adam Harris said this year tested the student’s commitment to their success more than any other year.
“A person’s true character is often revealed through adversity, and the class of 2021 has stepped up to the challenge,” he said.
Many of the 206 graduates arrived early for the ceremony and spent time catching up with friends, taking pictures and talking to teachers.
Senior Jillian Cates said it was a little rocky due to the pandemic, but commended the teachers for adapting to make the year as enjoyable as possible
“We ended on a great note,” she said.
Cates said the hardest challenge was adjusting to the last-minute scheduling changes and going from remote to hybrid then to in-person.
Fellow senior Jordan Drone said the hardest part of the year for her was handling her college classes.
“It was really hard because taking college classes, is not like high school,” she said. “It is 10 times harder, and we would switch between remote and physical learning.”
Drone said it was an amazing year even dealing with a pandemic, and she has loved every second of it.
For Tyler Bruner, who learned online the entire year, the hardest part for him was when he competed in cross country matches.
“It was difficult because after every race we had to put our mask on as soon as we finished, and I was already having trouble catching my breath,” he said.
Bruner said learning online wasn’t difficult. In fact, he finished with a 3.7 GPA, but he said he still would have preferred to be in person.
Antonio Vanburen said while the school year turned out fine, he would have liked it more if the students were able to be at the school the entire year. He said even when they were in school, they were still separated.
“I wish I could have done senior year again,” he said.
All of the students knew the school faculty and staff did everything they could to make this year as normal as possible, and most of the students felt like they had not missed out on anything. Vanburen said his only complaint was that the seniors didn’t do a senior quote this year.
The valedictorian for the class of 2021 was Anthony Popescu, the salutatorian was Shayla Embry, and the co-historians were Andrew Belcher and Joshua Plain.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.