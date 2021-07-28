A dog pool party will be held Sunday, Aug. 8 at the Madisonville City Park Pool to help raise money for a local wildlife rescue organization.
Taresa Linton said she organized the event to benefit Nikki’s Haven, run by Nikki Christian out of her home.
“I do this event for her to purchase medicine and food for the wildlife that people bring to her,” said Linton.
Christian said she rescues wildlife babies native to Kentucky, including baby fawns, squirrels, foxes, bunnies, bald eagles and owls. She uses the money for medical treatments, food, vaccines and bedding for the animals.
“It is so expensive,” she said. “I have seven baby fawns right now, so I go through $60 worth of fawn milk in four days.”
She said she feels relieved to have Linton’s support through the fundraiser.
“Every dime is spent on the wildlife babies,” said Christian.
The event is open to all dogs. It is $10 per dog and an adult has to accompany each dog, said Linton.
“So if I have three dogs, I can’t bring all three dogs by myself, I have to have two other adults over 18 [years old],” she said.
There are two pool sessions, one at 5:30 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. She said there is a 20 dog limit for each session, so 40 dogs total.
Preregistration is suggested for the event, but owners can show up that day, she said.
All dogs must have a certified vaccination certificate on vet letterhead to participate in the dog swim, she said. It cannot be a bill or a handwritten letter.
Courtney Clark, public relations manager for the city, said Sunday, Aug. 8 will be the last day the pool is open to the public. It will close at 5 p.m., and after the dog swim event is over, the pool will be closed for the season.
Linton said since the pool will still be open 30 minutes before the dog swim event starts, owners will not be able to show up early.
She said the event is great for people who don’t usually donate because everybody loves to take their dog out to have fun.
For more information or to preregister, call 270-875-38-70 or email tlittlefilly@hotmail.com.
