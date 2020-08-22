Madisonville Community College has been awarded the Federal TRiO Student Support Services (SSS) grant from the US Department of Education. The first year of the grant is for $333,880 and the total five-year award is worth $1,669,400.
“We are thrilled to be able to continue the amazing work done in our Student Support Services program,” said MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley. “Our advisors and tutors work tirelessly to ensure that students have the tools necessary to be successful and to graduate. The college is proud of their continued success.”
The grant will fund the continuation of the college’s successful Student Support Services program, which provides advising and academic assistance to students who are low-income, first generation in college, or who have disabilities.
The array of services the grant will provide are comprehensive and will include academic tutoring, financial aid advice, career and college mentoring, help in choosing courses, and other forms of assistance. Such services enhance academic success and make it more likely that students will graduate or transfer with the lowest possible debt.
“We are so excited that we can keep helping our students,” said Program Director Temesia Perdue. “The services provided by our project are needed now more than ever. We have proven that our interventions work and we look forward to continuing to provide outstanding services and helping MCC students succeed.”
The program began in 1968 and is one of the eight Federal TRiO programs authorized by the Higher Education Act to help college students succeed in higher education.
It recognizes that students whose parents do not have a college degree have more difficulties navigating the complexity of decisions that college requires for success; it bolsters students from low income families who have not had the academic opportunities that their college peers have had, and helps students with disabilities remove obstacles preventing them from thriving academically.
