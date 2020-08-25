Will Whaley, a reporter with experience and a knowledge of community journalism, has joined The Messenger staff.
Whaley will serve as a reporter for the Madisonville area with assignments including Hopkins County government, Madisonville city government and crime.
“In addition to talent, Will brings with him a real desire to share the stories that matter to our readers,” said Jon Garrett, the paper’s editor. “I’m truly excited to watch him make a difference with his ability to not only articulate the happenings of local interest, but to truly dig in and cover some of the most important beats for our publication.”
Whaley came to Kentucky at the end of 2019 as a reporter for The Daily News in Bowling Green before layoffs occurred amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It feels great to be able to get back into reporting,” said Whaley. “I look forward to telling the stories of Madisonville and Hopkins County and working with the communities here.”
A Fayette, Alabama native, Whaley has held news roles in Alabama including the editor of The Selma Times-Journal in Selma, Alabama and as a reporter at the Jackson County Sentinel in Scottsboro, Alabama.
He also worked as a reporter at The Aiken Standard in Aiken, South Carolina and a reporter for The People-Sentinel in Barnwell, South Carolina.
Whaley has been recognized by the Alabama Press Association as the Emerging Journalist of 2018, an award given to journalists under the age of 30, and worked with the press association in awarding scholarship opportunities to upcoming journalism students.
He is a graduate of the University of North Alabama where he majored in communications with an emphasis in journalism and minored in political science.
Whaley is also a fitness trainer in Bowling Green.
