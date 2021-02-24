A Madisonville woman has been arrested following a dual investigation between detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice and Narcotics Unit, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations West and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Jamie Oakley, 37, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine.
The different law enforcement groups had been investigating a drug trafficking operation centered around the importation of large quantities of methamphetamine into western Kentucky, according to a news release.
Detectives reported they have “consistently” received information from a combination of confidential sources, cooperating defendants and anonymous tips that claim that Oakley had allegedly been trafficking in “large amounts of methamphetamine along with other suspects in western Kentucky.”
Detectives were issued a search warrant on Monday for the residence located at 401 Allison Avenue Apt. 9 in Madisonville where they found “over two grams of methamphetamine … and U.S. currency believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking.”
Detectives also found various drug paraphernalia items that they said were indicative of drug trafficking.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Oakley remained housed at the Hopkins County Jail with a cash bond of $50,000 with a court date set for 9 a.m. Friday.
