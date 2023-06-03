On National Cancer Survivor Day, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville will celebrate all cancer survivors with some outside activities tomorrow.
The event will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Mahr Park Arboretum at Event Barn A.
Teria Miller, a registered nurse and certified in oncology for the hospital, said this event is to celebrate all cancer survivors from the moment they are diagnosed through the rest of their life.
“Sometimes, we just need to be outside of the hospital,” she said. “It is important to put the treatment aside for a day and just celebrate life. We hope to give hope to those living and dealing with cancer.”
National Cancer Survivors Day is a day each year when people pause to honor those who are living with a history of cancer for their strength and courage. It is also a day to acknowledge the contributions of their families, friends, and healthcare providers, as well as those engaged in cancer research.
The event will have games like bingo, cornhole, ring toss, and a cake walk. The event will have door prizes, music, food, and education booths on nutrition, mental health, and survivorship.
Miller said the hospital did events like this before COVID-19, but this is the first one since the end of COVID-19. She said this is a chance for the community to celebrate and recognize survivors and their families.
“We want to bring awareness to National Cancer Survivor Day — this is important to both patient and family,” said Miller. “Almost everyone knows someone dealing with a cancer battle.”
