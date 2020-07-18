A woman was injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle collision near Richland, according to a news release from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department.
Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Candice Howard, 32, was driving her SUV west near the 6000-block of Beulah Road when her vehicle was struck by an SUV pulling out of a driveway.
Angel Morgan, 35, drove her SUV out of the driveway and onto the westbound lane of Beulah Road where two vehicles collided.
Howard was transported by Medical Center Ambulance Service to Baptist Health Madisonville.
Anyone with information about the collision, is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 270-821-5661.
