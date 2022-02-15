The Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation recently partnered with Codefi of Sikeston, Missouri, to provide free adult coding classes. Codefi is teaching Full-Stack Web Development that consists of the front-end and back-end portions of an application.
These free adult coding classes started last night, with nine students who signed up. The classes will run for 20 weeks with a two week break and then a second 20 weeks. There is no prior experience needed. This program provides the skills, experience and job-readiness to prepare adults for a high-salary, high-quality, entry-level software developer job.
In addition to the adult coding classes, about three weeks ago, the Youth Coding League (YCL) in Hopkins County kicked off, with a total of ten students. According to Codefi, this is the only extracurricular coding program designed for middle school and high school students that uses a project-based learning, mixed with a competitive sports model, to present students to computer science in a fun and interesting way.
The Youth Coding League is the only fully packaged program built for schools that introduces 5th-8th graders to computer science and coding, with an eye towards equity, access, and excellence. A structured regular season introduces key computer science principles in a project-based learning environment, with students learning new computer science concepts each week and applying them in a project. Students showcase their new skill set in a competitive postseason with big prizes on the line.
“Our Design” is the name of this spring’s regular-season YCL curriculum game, with coders tackling coding through Game Design. The YCL is in Browning Springs Middle School in Madisonville, teaching seventh and eighth graders.
For more information visit, codefiworks.com/youthcodingleague/
