Nursing home guidelines are directly influenced by the number of COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County and base their restrictions on those figures.
“We find out what the community risk is and that determines if we test weekly or bi-weekly, or if they have an outbreak, they may be testing twice a week,” said Lainie Brinkley, an administrator for Hillside Center.
Hillside Center is still not allowing inside visitation but are allowing people to visit outside as long as they keep six feet distance and wear face masks, Brinkley said.
Hillside Center now has a lab to run their own COVID-19 tests as all skilled, long-term care facilities will have their own lab. Brinkley said it is nice to have the in-house testing since they can get the results back in 15 minutes.
She said Hillside has not had any trouble locating Personal Protective Equipment with the help of their parent company, Genesis Health Care.
“If we were running low or another facility was running low, then we could just get it from one of our sister facilities,” said Brinkley.
The Homestead — a senior living facility in Madisonville — has not been as lucky having not received a donation of PPE since the Hopkins County Health Department donated at the beginning of the pandemic. Ashley Miller, administrator for Homestead said, they have been purchasing everything themselves.
“We are not a skilled facility so it is kind of hard to supply everything on $42 a day,” said Miller.
Homestead is also not allowing inside visitation, but is allowing visits outside as long as proper protection is worn and precautions are taken.
“We are, of course, wearing masks and encouraging residents to wear mask, but it is their home,” Miller said. “We are encouraging them to keep their distance and have marked off spots in line in the dinning room.”
Brinkley said at Hillside they are waiting for the community risk to decline before they will allow visitors to return inside.
“The community can actually help us by wearing a mask and reducing the amount of cases in the community,” she said.
The COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County increased by 11 Tuesday. The total number of active cases now stands at 101. In all, there have been 641 total cases reported since March with 502 recovered and 38 deaths.
