On Wednesday afternoon, Madisonville Police made an arrest in the case of a previously unexplained shooting that occurred on Feb. 9 at a residence on West Broadway in Madisonville.
According to MPD, officers were dispatched to a home on West Broadway at around 5:51 p.m. on Wednesday Feb 9 in reference to a call about a male subject being shot. The victim was located in the basement of the home with a single gunshot would to his lower left leg. Officers provided first aid until an ambulance arrived on the scene and transported the subject to the hospital. According to a release by police, the victim was still hospitalized as of yesterday.
Police say that their investigation led them to Denver D. Caraway, 25 of Madisonville. During an interview officers say that Caraway told them that he had shot with a shotgun in self defense during a physical altercation. He told officers it was self defense.
Caraway was charged with assault and transported to the Hopkins County Jail.
