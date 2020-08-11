Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Candis M. Spinks-Goodaker, 40, of Madisonville was charged Friday with fleeing or evading the police, first degree with a motor vehicle, fleeing or evading the police, first degree on foot, criminal mischief, first degree, and driving under the influence with a suspended license, first offense, on a Hopkins County warrant. Spinks was also charged with leaving scene of an accident, failure to render aid or assistance, tampering with physical evidence and drug paraphernalia, buy or possess. She was charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Bradley R. Frazier, 30, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with criminal trespassing, third degree.
• Tyron M. Venerable, 24, of Madisonville was charged Friday with four counts of failure to appear on a McCracken County Bench warrant and failure to appear on a Ballard County warrant.
• Hector D. Rivera, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Richard D. Courtney, 39, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Joseph A. Gray, 28, of Dawson Springs was charged Friday with careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08, first offense, and possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.