The City of Madisonville’s Zoning Department has confirmed approval has been sought by a healthcare clinic to operate in the old Family Video location in Madisonville at the intersection of Main and East Arch streets.
“The way this works is anyone who is opening a business must first confirm that the zoning is appropriate,” said Madisonville Public Relations Director Sara Lutz. “The one in this case is considered a healthcare clinic, and that is allowable use so then they have to determine the scope of their operation to determine what type of permit is necessary, if any.”
Lutz said a building permit was issued in December 2020, and added that the clinic is not doing any work that has to be approved through the Historical District Commission.
“Our building inspector, Frank Wallace, has conducted several inspections there to make sure everything is code compliant and then issued a certificate of occupancy once the electrical and plumbing inspections have been made and he’s satisfied with everything on the building permit.”
There has been some pushback in the community by some who say the space will serve as a suboxone or methadone clinic.
Bonnie Young-Turley, a therapist who works in the Hopkins County Jail system, said the clinic is not needed in the community.
“When I ask people their drug of choice, the answer is way more often than not — suboxone or methadone,” she said. “I would venture to say that’s probably true three out of five times. What happens is that they are supposed to start these medicines and then they’re supposed to step down, and I personally don’t know anyone that has stepped down properly.”
Turley classified methadone clinics as a “money maker” that accept most forms of insurance and cash payments.
“It is a legal drug they can be prescribed to bring in money and destroy lives,” she said.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said her department is not involved in the process of these clinics opening.
Phone calls for comment were not returned by proposed operators of the clinic to confirm what services the clinic will be providing or additional steps, if any, were needed before opening.
