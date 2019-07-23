Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Gary B. Bozeman, 27, of Madisonville was charged on Sunday with providing an officer false identifying information, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, third-degree and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate on a Davies County warrant; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 or more but under $10,000 on a Daviess County warrant; with two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto) - $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000 and theft of motor vehicle registration plate on a Daviess County warrant; with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree and first offense (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police (on foot) resisting arrest and disregarding a stop sign on a Daviess County warrant; with failure to appear and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines and contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on Daviess County and Hopkins County warrants.
• Norman W. Rigney, 37, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia - buy/possess and endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Brittney D. Riley, 24, of Mortons Gap was charged Saturday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates and drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.
• Jana L. Bivins, 33, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with non-payment of court costs, fees or fines on a Muhlenberg County warrant.
• Kimberly S. Rodney, 41, of Davenport was charged Friday with criminal trespassing, third degree.
• Krystal N. Cates-Larkins, 32, of St. Charles was charged Saturday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Nicole L. Cunningham, 40, of Madisonville was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.
• Aaron M. Stewart, 26, of Dawson Springs, was charged Friday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license.
• Milford R. Thomas, 49, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with theft by deception - includes cold checks under $500 on a Hopkins County warrant; with Failure to appear on a Warren County warrant and on a Christian County warrant.
• Lexsey K. Bernal, 22, of Dawson Springs was charged Sunday with non-payment of court costs, fees or fines and two counts of failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant; with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Webster County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Monday:
• Amanda G. Davenport, 36, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting) $500 or more but under $10,000, criminal trespassing, third-degree and possession of synthetic drugs - 1st offense.
• Christopher M. Stewart, 39, of Central City was charged Friday with fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle), no operators-moped license, entry on land to shoot, hunt, fish or trap without consent, first-offense and criminal trespassing, third-degree.
• Tiara L. Andrade, 32, of Malabar, Florida was charged Friday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, criminal possession of forged instrument, second-degree (identity), theft of identity of another without consent, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle), tampering with physical evidence, wanton endangerment, first-degree, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and theft of motor vehicle registration plate.
• Ryan M. Dennis, 37, of Greenville was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, second offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, buy or possess; with two counts of failure to appear and non-payment of court costs on a Muhlenberg County warrant.
• Morgan J. Johnson, 30, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting) under $500.
• Cody D. Tompkins, 25, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury.
• Christopher L. West, 36, of Sebree was charged Sunday with failure to appear on a Wayne County warrant.
• Jimmy W. Moore of Nortonville was charged Sunday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.