The Hopkins County School District will be implementing a new initiative that will see the school district hire its own mental health counselors and therapists, phasing out outside contractors who had been providing that service for local students.
HCS Superintendent Amy Smith said they know mental health issues are on the rise among youth, and we must provide the necessary resources to support our students.
“By hiring our own team of mental health counselors, we can ensure that our students have access to the support they need to thrive,” she said. “This is a significant investment for our school district, but it is one that we believe will make a real difference in the lives of our students.”
The decision came in response to the growing need for mental health services among youth in Kentucky and across the United States.
According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, mental health issues are a growing concern for youth in the Commonwealth. In 2019, over 55,000 youth in Kentucky received behavioral health services through Medicaid. Additionally, suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth aged 10-24 in the state.
While the district is seeking grant dollars, the Board of Education has allocated funding for the new initiative, which will allow the district to hire several mental health counselors to be stationed at different schools throughout the district. These counselors will work with students individually or in groups, providing counseling, therapy, and other mental health services as needed.
Dr. Andy Belcher, the director of assessment for HCS, said they are excited to be able to provide these services to the students.
“We know that mental health issues can impact a student’s ability to learn and succeed in school, and we want to make sure that every student has the support they need to have a positive school experience and be successful,” he said.
Belcher said the school board’s decision seemed necessary with the recent mass shootings, including two in Louisville.
“Schools in Kentucky have been grappling with a mental health crisis in recent years, and districts across the state are increasingly recognizing the need to provide mental health services to their students,” he said.
The new mental health initiative will ensure that students in Hopkins County have access to experienced, licensed, and credentialed mental health professionals who can provide them with the support and resources they need to manage their mental health.
