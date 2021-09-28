The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Thomas Brown, 27, of Calhoun, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Preston Berry, 23, of Hanson, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident.
Jodie Taylor, 32, of Earlington, was charged Sunday with first-degree criminal trespass.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Terence Cruite, 42, of Hopkinsville, was charged Friday with failure to appear and served a warrant for parole violation.
Danielle Littlepage, 38, of Mortons Gap, was charged Friday with contempt of court and public intoxication.
Holly Phelps, 25, of Dawson Springs, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Aaron Richardson, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with contempt of court.
Debra Vandygriff, 59, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card and careless driving.
Warren Stegman, 44, of Earlington, was charged Friday with second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Dominic Berth, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court.
Emily Belt, 19, of Dawson Springs, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
James Moses, 32, of Paducah, was charged Saturday with speeding, operating ona suspended or revoked operator’s license, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessiong drug paraphernalia, no registration plates and fugitive from another state.
Scotty Rogers, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with contempt of court.
Brandy Tichenor, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with non-payment of court costs.
Hunter Cullen, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
Jason Wood, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Treysean Prentice, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.
Julian Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault.
Robert Grigsby, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with driving on a DUI suspended license and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Cameron Oglesby, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault.
Jarrod Adamson, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with contempt of court.
Levi Hill, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with public intoxicaiton, possession of synthetic drugs and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.