Kidapalooza to offer wide variety of attractions for kids, families

The city of Madisonville will be sponsoring an event to celebrate Hopkins County's Future -- the 12th Annual Kidapalooza scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
"This is an event that is 100% geared toward our youth," said Madisonville's Public Relations Director Skylar Phaup. "It's important to show kids that they are our future, and as a city and as a community, we think that they matter."
Kidapalooza will be much larger this year than it has been in the past, with more than 50 booths and vendors coming to the event. It's about bringing the community together to support the kids in the area, said Phaup.
"We've had an incredible outpouring of support from the community as far as coming through to offer free activities and take-home crafts for the kiddos," she said. "We have everything from one booth that is going to give out board games to encourage families to focus more time with their kids at home. We have the Master Gardeners teaching kids potting activities and allowing them to take home potted plants."
Throughout the event, kids will have the chance to take train rides, get their faces painted, their hair colored and receive fall-themed temporary tattoos, she said.
"One of my favorite pieces is the Halloween Closet," she said. "It's a booth space for any family that may not be able to afford a costume or a new costume for their child. They can stop by the booth and pick up one, so when they have costume day at school or trick-or-treating, their kids are not going to go without a costume this year."
At this year's Kidapalooza, there is a new area, but an old fall favorite -- trunk-or-treat.
"We have around 10 business who will be handing out candy for the kids to take home at the trunk-or-treat area," said Phaup.
One trunk will be decked out to look like a familiar child's room -- Andy's, from "Toy Story." First United Bank will have 10 employees throughout the event that will be dressed like different toys from around Andy's room.
"I'm going to be Woody," said the bank's Vice President Jayne Hundley. "We're going to have Rex and Bo-Peep, Jessie and Buzz. It should be something fun to do with the kids."
Hundley said their trunk is available from open to close.
"Let's see; I've got about 4,000 pieces of candy -- hopefully, that will be enough," she said.
Kidapalooza will be held throughout Madisonville's downtown. Another attraction at the event is called "touch-a-truck," where kids can meet first responders and be able to see and touch their vehicles -- including a firetruck, helicopter and an airboat.
Phaup hopes the event is more interactive for kids and their families than it has been in the past.
"We've wanted to make Kidapalooza something that's kid-friendly," she said. "One of the other things that I'm most excited about is we will have a corn kernel pit, similar to what they have out at Trunnell's or what they have at Squashing and Gobble in Greenville."
At the end of the event, there will be a screening of "It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown," once the sun begins to lower.
Kidapalooza is a free event. Families will have to pay for food from vendors and specialty items from retail vendors.
