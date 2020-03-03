The Madisonville City Council remembered the late Bobby Johnson on Monday as details were announced for filling for his seat.
A portrait of Johnson with flowers stood at the place where he normally would sit in Council Chambers. After City Clerk Kim Blue called his name three times during the roll call, Police Chief Chris Taylor lit a candle next to the portrait.
Mayor Kevin Cotton asked for a moment of silence, then called Johnson “a great servant for our community.” He noted Johnson was “instrumental in many things in our community.”
The city told The Messenger that people who live within Ward 6 can file a letter of interest at City Hall. The deadline for submitting letters is Friday, March 13 at noon.
“Your name will be released to the public and may be discussed in public by the city council,” the statement said.
Johnson died Friday, Feb. 21. Under state law, that started a 30-day clock for the city council to select a successor. If it does not, Gov. Andy Beshear will name a replacement.
Johnson did not file for the 2020 city election. The only person to do so in Ward 6 so far is Republican Chad Menser. The filing deadline for independent candidates is Tuesday, June 2.
The individual appointed will serve out the remainder of Johnson’s term through the end of this year.
In other news from Monday’s City Council meeting:
• the fire department received approval to bid for a new firetruck, worth an estimated $560,000. Chief John Dunning said two of the department’s five fire engines failed Monday alone, with one of them conking out during a medical call.
• the police department received approval for a generator at headquarters. Aladdin Electric of Manitou will install it for $34,936, but the timeline for installation is unclear.
• the council voted 4-0 to have Lawrence Concrete Construction of Morgantown build a foundation and slab for a new T-hangar at Madisonville Regional Airport for $91,500. Waycon Construction of Eddyville submitted a bid which was $8,000 lower, but City Administrator Robert Janes said Lawrence had a better offer for dealing with “unsuitable soil.”
• Kendall Duncan and Allona Perez were appointed to the Tourism Advisory Board. Duncan will represent Madisonville North Hopkins High School, while Perez represents Hopkins County Central.
