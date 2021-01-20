With students falling behind academically due to the impact of the pandemic, teachers say they are focused on getting kids caught up as Hopkins County Schools returned to a hybrid learning schedule Tuesday.
Wendy Gamblin, assistant principal of Browning Springs Middle School, said academically they are halfway through the year, but treated yesterday morning like the first day of school.
“Instead of our teachers jumping in and continuing content from last week, we asked them to focus on revisiting safety procedures, classroom expectations, school rules, things of that nature,” said Gamblin.
Jolaine McNary, a 7th grade math teacher at Browning Springs, said teachers treated it like the first day of school because for some of the students it was their first day of hybrid learning.
“I love having them back in person. It is completely different than seeing them on a little square on the computer,” she said.
The schools are giving students a chance to catch up on work they had not completed while doing online learning. For kids who have been able to keep up with their work, teachers offered enrichment opportunities, she said.
Faculty is also focusing on doing social emotional wellness check-ins with the students.
“Just being there for them and supporting them, that might be even more important than the academic needs. Just to support them emotionally right now,” said Gamblin.
To date, neither Group A or B students have been present for in-person classes more than 10 days this school year.
“That really puts things into perspective,” said Gamblin. “We have a lot of gaps, but we have a lot of plans in place to help with that and try to catch kids up.”
She encouraged parents who are having issues with their child’s academic progress to get in touch with the school and they will figure out a way to help.
Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby said the district is glad to have the kids back on campus, even in a limited capacity.
As of yesterday, Hopkins County Schools had 34% of students continuing remote learning, which is about the same as the fall semester, she said. The rest of the student population are choosing to do hybrid learning.
Ashby wanted parents to know that during the hybrid schedule — Wednesday will be the only day for meal pickup and delivery. Meals can be picked up from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at any school on that day. Evening pickup hours are set for 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and can only be picked up at Earlington, Grapevine, Hanson, Madisonville North Hopkins High and West Hopkins.
Hybrid students will receive their meals at school on the days they are in attendance.
Dawson Springs Independent School District has decided to remain in remote learning until Monday, Feb. 1 to allow for COVID-19 cases to decrease in the county.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.