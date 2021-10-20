As COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County continue to decline, the numbers are still not where health officials want them to be.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said while cases are still high, they are down from the enormous high they were.
“What will bring cases down is getting the unvaccinated, vaccinated,” she said.
The Health Department reported 113 new COVID-19 cases for the previous week, with 198 COVID-19 related deaths.
According to the Kentucky COVID-19 website, Hopkins County is now classified as orange with an incident rate of 22.4. An orange classification means there are between 10 and 25 average daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
On Tuesday, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville reported they had 20 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 17 being unvaccinated and three being vaccinated. There were six COVID-19 patients in the Critical Care unit, all of them unvaccinated.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist, said they are encouraged to see the number of hospitalizations decreasing.
“We are hopeful that this trend will continue through the holidays,” she said.
Beach said last year there was a very high increase of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.
“Of course we are concerned about the holidays and get-togethers,” she said. “The more people that are vaccinated, the safer the holidays will be.”
Quinn added that getting vaccinated is the most effective way to keep yourself and those around you safe during the holidays. She said if you chose to not get vaccinated or you know people around you are not vaccinated, then masking is still a great option to slow the spread.
“Hand hygiene is always a good idea and helps to prevent the spread of many illnesses,” said Quinn.
Beach and Quinn said they are feeling hopeful for the decline in cases to continue, especially as the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11 looks like it will be approved.
“People are very confused about why this important because they understand that children seem to do better with this illness as far as not having as many serious effects, however, children often spread infection,” said Beach. “They touch more, and they historically have been pretty good spreaders of respiratory viruses.”
She said more children getting vaccinated will keep the children safer and will also reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Quinn added that the hospital is encouraged by the discussions happening around the vaccine for children ages five to 11.
“Studies have shown it to be a safe and effective protective measure for our kids, just like the other vaccines we use to protect them from other illnesses,” she said.
One area that is worrying health officials is how the flu will impact COVID-19 cases.
Quinn said flu cases were low last year because of all the ways we were protecting ourselves against COVID-19. The flu vaccine is probably more important this year because we have not been exposed to it for a bit now.
“The flu can still be very dangerous, especially for the elderly, but we have the tools to protect ourselves,” said Quinn.
The hospital will be holding another drive-up flu clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Clinic Tower in Madisonville and the clinic in Powderly for those 18 years and older to receive the flu vaccine, she said. No appointment is needed.
Quinn and Beach encourage anyone who is not already vaccinated against COVID-19 to get the vaccine and to talk to their doctor to get more information.
To make an appointment with the Health Department to get a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.