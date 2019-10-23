A rib rustler may be on the loose in Madisonville. And after a week, police still haven't put him or her in the cooler.
"Is someone sitting somewhere with a cooler full of ribs?" wonders Ben Webb, the acting manager of Dave's Sticky Pig Smokehouse.
Madisonville Police spokesman Major Andrew Rush confirmed Tuesday that someone with sticky fingers entered Dave's Sticky Pig restaurant on Madison Square Drive sometime between 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, and the early morning of Tuesday, Oct. 16.
Webb explained to police that the ribs were
in a "proofer," which keeps ribs warm after they are smoked so they're ready for sale the following day.
The rib-napper stole 14 packs of ribs, Rush said. Each pack holds two slabs of ribs. That makes the total value of the food more than $500. Webb thinks whoever did it must have filled a truck.
"There was only one pack left" when the day shift arrived, Webb said.
Webb put a chalkboard sign outside the restaurant boasting of "Ribs so good they're worth going to jail for."
But so far, there's no one to accuse in this barbecue baffler, as no arrests have been made.
Webb doesn't think the theft idea was cooked up by his staff, which totals fewer than 10 people.
"We haven't had any disgruntled ex-employees, no recent terminations," he said.
The blues music playing inside Dave's Sticky Pig already was sadly ironic, but for a different reason. Founder Dave Webb, Ben's father, has been in poor health for most of this year.
Yet Ben Webb said the community has blended together to support him in the last week. His barbecue business has increased since the rib supply decreased.
"We had a Facebook post that got more likes than we've ever had," he said.
Rush said police are working to obtain security camera footage from the night of the theft. But he noted the restaurant didn't have any cameras pointing at the proofer. That's now been changed, in case the thief dares to go back for seconds.
So the meat case remains unsolved - and Webb doubts that it ever will be solved. He said anyone who tried to sell all those stolen ribs would give themselves away.
"Even I might get tired of eating our ribs after a while," he said, noting that whoever has the food is likely stuck with eating the leftovers.
