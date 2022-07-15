The Hopkins County Farmers Market is celebrating its customers with Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Market Manager Bunny Wickham said this is the market’s fifth year doing customer appreciation day.
“We really do appreciate our customers,” she said. “We have some really loyal customers that come out every single week. We have some customers that will try to stop at every booth.”
This year the market will have 200 free reusable shopping bags that will go to the first 200 families at market.
“We are stuffing those bags with all kinds of different coupons and different promotions from each of the vendors, so there will be all kinds of different deals that day and different prices and specials,” said Wickham.
They will also give away two Bounty of the County baskets, one at 9 a.m. and the other at 11 a.m. She said people do have to be present to win the baskets.
The baskets will be filled with items donated from all the vendors at market, so across the county.
“It could be produce, baked items, it could be a craft, it could be meat products or something like that,” said Wickham. “It will be something from all of our vendors from market that day.”
The vendors will also have their own sales and promotions to offer customers that day.
Along with all the sales, Wickham said there will be four food trucks on site for customers to shop at. She said they will be Str8 Smoke, Build A Sandwich, Hebrews, and Dibby’s Ice Cream.
Hebrews, a coffee vendor, will be set up in the morning to catch the morning crowd, and the others will be set up throughout the morning.
“We have a place specifically for the food trucks so that won’t impend on parking,” she said.
Wickham said the market and vendors receive great community support, and this is one way they can give back.
She hopes the weather works out so they can have a good crowd again.
“In years past we have had about 500 people come, so I am hoping we have at least that much again this year,” said Wickham.
