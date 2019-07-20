By Keith Lawrence
The OwensboroMessenger-Inquirer
The Kentucky Office of Career Development is offering assistance to employees of U.S. Bank Home Mortgage whose jobs have been moved overseas.
Rachel Adams said the Kentucky Career Center in Owensboro will work with those laid off to help get them back in the labor force as soon as possible with training or more education.
She said she isn't sure how many workers have lost their jobs in the Owensboro office because U.S. Bank Home Mortgage hasn't filed any Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices with the state.
They don't have to file a WARN notice if fewer than 50 are being laid off at a time, Adams said.
The federal Trade Adjustment Assistance Program was created in 2015 to offer benefits and re-employment services to those whose jobs have been moved out of the country.
U.S. Bank Home Mortgage is Daviess County's second-largest private employer -- behind Owensboro Health -- with nearly 2,000 employees.
In January, the bank said it would eliminate "several" jobs here in the coming weeks.
But it wouldn't say how many or if the jobs were leaving the country.
Evan Lapiska, a public affairs and corporate communications specialist for the company, said, "Only a small number of those positions are impacted by this decision."
"We recently worked with the Kentucky Career Center to ensure that eligible employees are aware of and have access to any resources available to assist with their transition, including the Trade Adjustment Assistance program.
"I would defer to the career center or Department of Labor for additional information on the program. Beyond that, the statement from January remains the latest," Lapiska said.
In January, Lapiska said, "We are continuously looking for opportunities to create efficiencies that allow for strategic reinvestment in the future of the organization. With that objective in mind, we have identified a small number of non-customer-facing operations that will be transitioned to a vendor, allowing us to focus even more on work that directly benefits our customers."
Non-customer-facing jobs are those that don't deal directly with customers.
"While we do anticipate that there will be some position eliminations, we do believe that there will also be opportunities for some employees to pursue new opportunities within U.S. Bank," Lapiska said.
The city built the U.S. Bank Home Mortgage office buildings in MidAmerica Airpark and is leasing them to the company.
Twenty-year lease agreements were signed in 2010 and 2013.
U.S. Bank has six branches in Owensboro.
Another blow for Jewish Hospital: It's suspending heart transplants
By Grace Schneider
Louisville Courier Journal
The announcement Thursday that Jewish Hospital would suspend its heart transplant program was a blow to an institution that once led the nation as an esteemed leader in heart care and innovative medical procedures.
The decision directly affects 32 people on the hospital's waiting list for new hearts. Once the program is halted next month, officials at Jewish Hospital are expected to help them transition to other transplant programs -- and there's only one other program for adults in the state at the University of Kentucky.
Jewish's president Dr. Ronald Waldridge told staff on Thursday morning that patients who've already had transplants at the downtown Louisville hospital would continue to receive care, and that those who are awaiting the procedure would get help transitioning to another program.
"Though our heart transplant program will not be able to perform transplants or take new physician referrals, we will continue to provide physician coverage to manage care of our current heart transplant program patients," Waldridge wrote, adding that as volumes of available hearts dropped, Jewish also lost heart transplant cardiologists.
The news of the transplant suspension come at a tenuous time for Jewish, which has been up for sale for more than two years along with other facilities under the KentuckyOne banner.
KentuckyOne officials said Thursday that Jewish was in danger of falling out of compliance with federal regulations after its transplant numbers fell far short of required minimums -- with just one procedure so far this year.
They blamed the drop on new rules that revised how donated organs are allocated nationwide and, as a result, delivered fewer hearts to Jewish starting last October.
U of L President Neeli Bendapudi expressed disappointment with the decision and said that the university was informed about it on Thursday morning, hours before the announcement was made to the hospital's employees and the public. U of L's faculty physicians, medical residents and fellows work at all of the Jewish organ transplant programs.
She said that the university doesn't expect other organ transplant programs at Jewish to be affected, nor would it impact the Louisville School of Medicine's accreditation.
"They're our people, but it's their program …so it's their call on what's activated or inactivated," Bendapudi said.
Patients in the region approved for heart transplants at Jewish likely will be out of luck finding other options in Louisville. U of L Hospital doesn't have the space now to accommodate a transplant program, Tom Miller, chief executive of U of L Health told the university's board of trustees at a meeting Thursday.
Asked about the potential for patients to transfer there, UKHealthCare officials said they are available to step up. "In this time of uncertainty, the University of Kentucky transplantation program will be available to support patient's needs across Kentucky and the surrounding regions," spokesman Jay Blanton said in an emailed statement.
Jewish is the third-largest hospital in the region, behind Norton Hospital downtown and Baptist Health on Kresge Way. It has about 2,500 employees and more than 900 doctors regularly seeing patients. Estimates are that the facility needs $300 million to $500 million in upgrades.
Catholic Health Initiatives, which was KentuckyOne's parent until a merger early this year with Dignity Health, announced plans to sell off Jewish and other money-losing Louisville facilities in May 2017. But so far, the company, now called Common Spirit, has been unable to unloadthe bundle.
U of L tried to find a partner to help buy Jewish and other hospitals and clinics starting late last year, but when nothing materialized by late spring, the university withdrew from discussions.
That's left questions about how long Jewish can survive when KentuckyOne's owners are so desperate to get out from under multi-million contracts with U of L. An academic affiliation agreement and a support agreement is continuing now indefinitely between U of L and CommonSpirit Health.
Jewish also provides liver, lung, pancreas and kidney transplants.
As for a sale, KentuckyOne remains "in discussions with other organizations about the future of the Louisville operations."
Not all of Jewish's operations are tied to U of L, spokesman David McArthur said in an email. The hospital is staffed by employed and independent physicians, as well as U of L faculty physicians. And ... "we have a very committed medical staff that continues to serve patients and the community."
The dean of Louisville's medical school, Toni Ganzel, said a medical school isn't required to have a transplant program as a condition of accreditation, and many schools don't.
"But we saw it as a really valuable part of being an academic medical center, so as we train our higher-level learners -- the residents and the fellows -- this was an important part of their education," she said.
Ganzel estimated that U of L probably has lost five or six cardiologists and hired another two or three over the past two years or so - a net loss. But the dean stressed that there are plenty of other procedures and medical care the university's physicians can provide to patients with heart conditions besides transplants.
Under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) regulations, heart transplant programs must perform a minimum of 10 heart transplant procedures over a rolling 12-month period to maintain program compliance.
Jewish has averaged about nine transplants per year in the last decade, but slipped to just one so far this year. Dr. Mark Slaughter told the Courier-Journal when asked about the drop off that revisions to nationwide organ allocation policies cut the number of hearts available to transplant at Jewish.
KentuckyOne officials said that the low transplant numbers and the loss of transplant cardiologists was a concern because keeping the program in compliance is a top priority.
The heart transplant program will go on long-term inactivation effective Aug. 17. Long-term inactivation can extend up to 12 months, after which both CMS and United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) must approve any plan to re-start the program, according to KentuckyOne.
Alleged shooter's attorney files motionto suppress evidence
By Rachel Keller Collins
Marshall CountyTribune-Courier
Counsel representing the alleged Marshall County High School shooter, Gabe Parker, filed a motion with the Marshall Circuit Court this week to suppress any statements he made to police on the day of the shooting.
The motion states that within minutes of allegedly firing a handgun at several classmates in the high school's commons area, an action which resulted in the death of two 15-year-olds and several more wounded, Parker, who was also 15 at the time, was in police custody. According to the document, Parker was subsequently interrogated by five officers from three different law enforcement agencies (Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation), during which he made incriminating statements that resulted in being charged with a number of serious crimes.
Parker's attorney asserts that based on the totality of the circumstances pertaining to the interrogation, his statements were not voluntary and were obtained in violation of his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, his Miranda rights and also in violation of his Sixth Amendment right to counsel.
Parker is due in Marshall Circuit Court Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.