Starting tomorrow, for the remainder of the summer, all kayak, bike and pedal boat rentals at Mahr Park will be available until 7:30 p.m. All rentals must be returned 30 minutes prior to the park closing.
“Our goal is that these hours will better serve you to enjoy recreational services after your work day,” said Mahr Park Director, Ashton Robinson. “We will also have gift shop items available including t-shirts and discs.”
New weekday hours at the Welcome Center have also been extended to 7:30 p.m. in efforts to allow those to come peruse and shop after the workday has ended.
Kayaks come in one and two person models, available for $20 and $30 for a two hour rental, that includes paddles and life jackets. Paddle boats for $15 per hour and include life jackets. Bikes are $5 per hour and include helmets.
For more information be sure to visit the Mahr Park Arboretum Facebook page.
