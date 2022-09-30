The Women of Worth (WOW) nonprofit organization will be hosting their annual Halloween event, Oct. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 230 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Madisonville.
Founder of WOW, Tawanna Bell, shares that the event is free and open to children of all ages.
“We love doing things for our community,” Bell said. “We will be painting Halloween crafts of all sorts and giving the children goody bags as well.”
With hopes of 30 children to attend there will be enough arts & crafts supplies for everyone.
“We are paying and hoping for a beautiful turnout. Our community means so much to us and we love to gift back.”
WOW is accepting donations of candy and juice for the event for anyone who would like to help out. For more information on the event or where to drop off donations, please reach out to Tawanna Bell directly, 270-619-3205.
