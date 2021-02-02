The Kentucky State Police is accepting applications for their next academy class and changing protocol in an effort to offer troopers a post assignment closer to home.
According to a news release, troopers will have the opportunity to pick three posts that they would prefer to be assigned to.
Sgt. Michael Murriell, the KSP Recruitment Branch Coordinator, said the new Pick Three option will be a game changer for recruiting.
Murriell said the deadline to submit applications for Cadet Class 101 is March 26, and must be submitted to the KSP Recruitment Branch at 919 Versailles Road, Frankfort, KY 40601. The targeted start date for the class is October 2021.
Interested applicants should visit www.join KSP.com to download the application and read the list of requirements.
