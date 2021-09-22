At Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court Meeting, Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis said the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the jail inmate population has proven to be successful.
The jail went on lockdown on Aug. 25 following an inmate testing positive for the virus. The suspension included visitation, community service programs, in-house programs and volunteer services.
“As of today, we have zero positive inmates and zero quarantined due to contact,” said Lewis. “We are going to stay on lockdown continuing through this week and next week. After that, we will be working to open up slowly including letting fully vaccinated workers go back to work.”
Lewis said the Hopkins County Health Department will be coming out to the jail today to administer more vaccines. He said that the exact number of vaccinated inmates changes quickly since some are let out of the jail while new arrests are made.
“We’ve done several rounds of vaccinations,” said Lewis, adding that as of Tuesday, there were 354 inmates in the jail.
Lewis credited his staff for their work through the pandemic and said that his staff currently has four out now due to COVID-19.
“We are working around that as well,” he said.
The lockdown at the jail was originally slated to end on Sept. 17, but a decision was made on Sept. 16 to keep it in place until Oct. 1.
