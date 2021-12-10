When COVID-19 hit the U.S., many non-profits suffered because they could not fundraise like they normally would have. The people and programs who need their help, however, are still in need.
United Way of the Coalfield is trying to find its new normal, while still trying to help its partner agencies.
United Way Executive Director Don Howerton said they are still working to raise money for their agencies, and they are in the middle of a campaign year.
“Please start a campaign, please give,” he said. “We have 14 agencies with 15 programs in two counties.”
Campaign Co-Chair Kay Hawkins said their goal this year is $240,000, which is the same as last year.
While campaigning has been difficult the past few years, she said some companies always campaign for United Way, and the organization can always count on them.
Howerton said as of Wednesday, United Way has raised $93,870, which is about 39% of its goal.
Hawkins said there are still a lot of companies and campaign drives that United Way has not heard back from, or who have not run their campaign yet.
“We are hopeful. We still have work to do we realize that,” she said. “We just want to remind people that we are out there.”
She said if they have not reached their goal by the time the pledge drive ends, then they do some fun activities in the spring to help reach that goal. This year is their 50th anniversary, and they have some unique ideas in the works.
“We do have some ideas that we are tossing around,” said Hawkins. “We really want people to be watching for those to come out.”
She said United Way is a good organization to give to because they work with so many agencies.
“If someone hasn’t quite decided where they want to put their money, United Way is a good way to reach a lot of those organizations with just one gift,” said Hawkins.
Some of those agencies are Hopkins County Community Clinic, Hopkins County 4-H, American Red Cross, Impact Mentoring, The Salvation Army, Women’s Triangle House, CASA of Midwest KY, and Hope2All Food Bank.
Hawkins said all the agencies are local, either in Hopkins County or Muhlenberg County.
“All these agencies are doing really good work this time of year, and this is a great way to reach out and support them,” she said.
Howerton said anyone interested in donating to United Way can call them at 270-821-3170 or donate online at https://unitedwayofthecoalfield.org/.
He said they even have a text to give program now, where people can text UWC Give to 44321 to donate virtually.
