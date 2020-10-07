Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
Stephanie Dees, 34, of Dawson Springs, was charged Monday with contempt of court.
Ricky Miller, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and fourth-degree assault.
Edward Brown, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Jose Vasquez, 58, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with improper signal, operating on a suspended license and no registration plates.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Tuesday:
Stephen Sparkman, 50, of Frankfort, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault, alcohol intoxication in a public place and non-payment of court costs.
Bailey Brasher, 38, of Nortonville, was charged Saturday with public intoxication, possession of synthetic drugs and failure to appear.
Craig Montgomery, 29, of Elizabethtown, was charged Saturday with failure to appear, contempt of court and probation violation.
Callie Mathews, 24, of Hopkinsville, was charged Monday with receiving stolen property, second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Mathews also was charged Tuesday with possession of marijuana and second-degree promoting contraband.
James McKinney, 34, of Crofton, was charged Monday with receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property (firearm), resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Michael Weir, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with contempt of court.
