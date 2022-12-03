BY Caley Smith
The Hopkins County Family YMCA is excited to share their partnership with Home Instead, in the way of a “Be a Santa to a Senior” Christmas tree.
The Hopkins County Family YMCA is excited to share their partnership with Home Instead, in the way of a “Be a Santa to a Senior” Christmas tree.
Studies show that there are nearly six million individuals over the age of 65 in the United States that are impacted by depression. It is noted that depression increases during the winter, especially around the holiday season.
According to Angela Carter, Director of Community Health for the Hopkins County Family YMCA, the holidays can be challenging for our aging neighbors for a number of reasons and this program provides a way that we can brighten the holiday season and provide a smile for someone.
Home Instead has created a wonderful model where they identify seniors in the community to support. Local businesses and organizations sponsor tags to help get those in the hands of community members who are looking for ways to give back and then serve as a collection point for the gifts once they are purchased. Home Instead then collects the gifts, wraps and delivers.
“When I learned about the “Be a Santa for a Senior” program I thought it would be a great partnership opportunity for us,” Carter said. “We offer several classed that draw in active older adults in our community and we thought bringing this program to the Y would give our active members a way to give back.”
All gifts should be dropped off unwrapped, they can all be put in box or bag with the tag from the tree. Gifts will need to be returned to the Y by noon on December 18
“We have 40 tags and I am optimistic we will be able to fulfill all of those for our neighbors in need,” Carter stated.
The YMCA is offering to waive the joining fee for anyone who comes in and sponsors a tag. Any current member who sponsors a tag will receive a year of 24hr access for free.
