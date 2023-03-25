The MCC Council of Postsecondary Education announced the fifth cadre of its Academic Leadership Development Institute program.
Madisonville Community College Assistant Professor of mathematics, Patricia Torres Fouse, was one of 21 staff chosen from the Kentucky Community and Technical College system.
The program aims to prepare minority faculty and staff members for leadership roles in Kentucky higher education.
MCC Provost Dr. Sid Hill said Fouse is an outstanding educator who is dedicated to the institution and the community.
“She is an excellent candidate for the program, and I have no doubt that she will serve with excellence,” he said. “She is already a leader, and this program will only enhance the amazing skills that she utilizes on a daily basis.”
Fouse holds a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor of Arts, and a Master of Arts from Murray State University. She has also completed several graduate-level courses at Murray State University and Western Kentucky University.
Fouse is originally from the Republic of Panama and has centered her studies on serving non-English speaking students.
Dr. Dawn Offutt, the executive director for diversity, equity, and inclusion at the council, said this year’s participants are a dedicated and talented group of leaders who are already doing great things on their campuses.
“This program will help empower them to further their efforts and help equip them to be the higher education leaders of the future,” she said.
Participants are nominated based on their leadership ability, interest in career advancement, and dedication to higher education.
