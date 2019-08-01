By Billy Kobin
About 40,000 Kentuckians could lose their federal food stamp benefits under a plan by President Donald Trump's administration to tighten SNAP eligibility requirements.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced July 23 a plan to no longer provide Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to families solely because they are enrolled in state-run food assistance programs.
The federal food stamp program, which began in 1939 and officially got its SNAP name in 2008, is the primary source of nutrition assistance for many low-income families and individuals.
USDA officials said the proposed rule would "fix a loophole" that has permitted as many as3.1 million households to receive assistance "when they clearly don't need it."
But anti-hunger advocates blasted the move and said it will harm low-income families working to get out of poverty.
They added the Trump administration's proposal was a hypocritical move by Republicans who often support the rights of states over federal intervention.
Here's what you should know about the Trump administration's plan to change SNAP requirements and how it could impact Kentuckians.
What are The proposedSNAP changes?
The USDA wants to change what it calls "broad-based categorical eligibility" in the SNAP program.
In 1996, Congress let states expand SNAP eligibility to recipients who would not otherwise qualify for the federal program due to income and asset requirements.
The gross income limit for SNAP is 130% of the federal poverty line, which equals roughly $32,640 a year for a family of four.
The limit on assets, such as cars and bank or retirement accounts, is no more than $3,500 in savings for households with at least one disabled member or person over 60 and no more than $2,250 for other households.
The categorical eligibility rule allows people who do not meet the income or asset requirements to receive SNAP benefits if they receive assistance from their state through other programs, such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
The USDA's new proposal would limit categorical eligibility for SNAP to households that receive a temporary assistance benefit of at least $50 per month for six months or longer.
Non-cash benefits would qualify households for SNAP only if the benefits support work, such as subsidized employment or child care, according to the USDA.
Why is the USDA proposing these eligibility changes?
USDA officials said the proposal could help save about $2.5 billion per year in taxpayer funds by limiting SNAP eligibility to those who officials say truly need it.
Conservatives have long criticized the food stamp program as an example of government waste that needs to be made more efficient.
Officials pointed to a self-described millionaire in Minnesota who successfully enrolled in SNAP and collected thousands in food stamps to highlight the waste of taxpayer dollars.
In December, the Trump administration proposed a rule that would tighten work requirements for SNAP recipients by restricting the ability of states to exempt work-eligible adults from having to obtain steady employment to receive food stamps.
Congress rejected Republican-sponsored changes to SNAP as part of a $400 billion farm bill, so the Trump administration has chosen the regulatory route to make changes.
The USDA said current benefits that automatically qualify households for SNAP can be as simple as informational brochures describing social services or access to hotline numbers.
"For too long, this loophole has been used to effectively bypass important eligibility guidelines. Too often, states have misused this flexibility without restraint," said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in a news release. "The American people expect their government to be fair, efficient, and to have integrity -- just as they do in their own homes, businesses and communities. That is why we are changing the rules, preventing abuse of a critical safety net system, so those who need food assistance the most are the only ones who receive it."
The USDA also said its proposal would help ensure that SNAP eligibility is "consistent from state to state, and better aligns SNAP with other federal benefit programs for households in need."
Of the roughly40 million Americans who receive SNAP benefits, up to 3.1 million could lose their benefits under the proposed eligibility changes.
How many Kentuckians could lose SNAP benefits?
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services told the Lexington Herald-Leader that almost 8% of SNAP recipients in Kentucky could lose their benefits.
That equals roughly 40,000 Kentuckians.
Spokespersons for the cabinet have not responded to Courier Journal calls and emails seeking more information on how the USDA proposal could impact Kentucky's SNAP recipients.
As of June, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services found 527,256 Kentuckians were receiving SNAP benefits.
SNAP enrollment in the Bluegrass State has declined since July 2013, when nearly 880,000 Kentuckians were receiving federal food stamp benefits, according to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
According to Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, more than 68% of Kentucky's SNAP participants in 2017 were families with children, and almost 38% were in families with elderly or disabled members.
Kentucky's SNAP recipients received$943.7 million in benefits in 2017, with the average monthly benefit for each recipient totaling $120, according to USDA data.
That average monthly benefit equals a $1.32 average benefit per person for each meal.
Recipients who lose their benefits under the new rule could reapply and qualify if they meet the federal standards for assistance, according to the USDA.
Dunnigan statue has arrived in Russellville
BY the Kentucky New Era
After traveling to several locations throughout the United States, including the Newseum in Washington, D.C., Kentucky State University, Frankfort, University of Kentucky, Lexington and the Truman Presidential Library in Impendence Missouri, the Alice Allison Dunnigan statue has been installed at East Sixth and South Morgan streets in Dunnigan's hometown of Russellville.
Festivities, including the Aug. 8 Emancipation Proclamation weekend, will be centered on Dunnigan's legacy as the first African-American female journalist to receive White House press credentials.
The first activity will be the Alice Allison Dunnigan Scholarship, Farm-to-Table Dinner on Thursday. The dinner will include locally sourced vegetables from the Russellville Urban Farm just blocks from the statue. Prior to the dinner, there will be walking tours of the urban farm as well as the local African-American history museums at 1:30 p.m. Brief remarks will be made prior to the dinner, which starts at 4 p.m. from national acclaimed Associated Press journalist and Ethnicity Editor Sonya Ross. Regional chef Olivia Perry in conjunction with the Kentucky State University mobile food processing unit will prepare the meal. Tickets are sold out.
On Friday, the final dedication of the statue will begin at 4 p.m. and will include comments by Ross, the Allison and Dunnigan families, the maker of the statue Amanda Matthews, Deborah Catchings-Smith, the International President of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., other dignitaries and a variety of local entertainment. Kentucky New Era Editor Zirconia Alleyne will be the moderator for the ceremony.
Friday evening will include a concert, featuring Charlene Blay and 2nd Edition at 7 p.m. and Tee Dee Young Band at 9 p.m.
The official Aug. 8 parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Fifth Street in Russellville, with the Allison-Dunnigan families as the parade marshal. The Bibb family reunion will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bibb House, 280 E. Fourth St., Russellville.
For more information about the Aug. 8 activities, call Paulette Smith at 270-847-8343. For more information about the parade, call Rochelle Sydnor at 270-893-5593.
Shooting at banquet hall could be gang-related, according to Henderson police
By Beth Smith
The Henderson Gleaner
HENDERSON,-- A shootout that killed an Evansville resident in Henderson early Saturday morning might be gang-related, according to police.
During a press conference Tuesday, Henderson Police Major Jason Hargitt told media that Henderson resident Japaris Baker, 18 -- who is charged with the murder of Jai'Waun Wadlington, 19 -- is claiming to have ties to a Henderson gang.
"We are getting information that the shooting was gang-related. Japaris is claiming to be in a local gang, and we are checking the backgrounds and affiliations of others" who were at the party held at Thomason's Banquet Hall on Atkinson Street.
The possible gang tie is a new development that's emerged in the investigation into the shootout which claimed the life of Wadlington and injured two other Evansville residents -- Travon Garrett, 18, and Johnel Henderson, 18.
HPD Detective Shannon Troutman, lead investigator in the case, said both teens were struck in the leg with Henderson's injuries being serious as the bullet crushed the main bone in his leg. Garrett was treated and released from Henderson's Methodist Hospital for his injuries.
Also during Tuesday's press conference, Hargitt said there is "evidence at the scene to indicate there was more than one person armed and that there was more than one person who was shooting."
However, authorities said they've determined that the bullets that killed Wadlington and injured Garrett and Henderson were fired by Baker.
"We believe he fired about seven shots, but we don't believe he was targeting anyone. So far, we think he was just shooting into the crowd" of Evansville residents.
