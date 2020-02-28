A Nebo teenager was arraigned Thursday on charges of raping a 13-year-old runaway girl.
A Madisonville police report says Levi S. Hart, 18, was arrested Wednesday afternoon for his actions late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The charges are second degree rape and felony custodial interference.
Hart reportedly picked up the girl at the entrance to the Pennyrile Park Apartments on South Kentucky Avenue. The report indicates Hart raped her at two different undisclosed locations. The charge specifies that no force was used.
Hart reportedly told police that he knew the alleged victim’s age and her status as a runaway.
Hart has no prior arrest record in Hopkins County. He’s held on $10,000 cash bond, with his next court appearance scheduled for Friday, March 6.
