Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Mason A. Jones, 28, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing/evading police, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
• Kristin N. Miller, 27, of Crestwood was charged Wednesday with public intoxication.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Thursday:
• Brian K. Bourland, 37, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Caldwell County.
• Joy E. Robinson, 38, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with four counts of failure to appear in Daviess County, failure to appear in Hopkins County and a probation violation in Hopkins County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.