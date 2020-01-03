As the search begins for a new president to head the Madisonville-Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Elizabeth Oldham, immediate past chairman of the board, says she hopes to find someone who is not only qualified but can fill the seat for many years to come.
Current president Leslie Curneal announced her resignation last week. Curneal, who has been in the position for roughly 18 months, has accepted a human resources position with Ahlstrom-Munksjo in Madisonville. She is the fourth person to head the Chamber office in the last 15 years.
"Leslie set the bar pretty high," said Board Chairman Aaron Spencer. "We've got big shoes to fill, and we sure hate to see her go. She was an exceptional leader for the Chamber."
Spencer and other members of the search committee, comprising Chamber board members and people at large, hope to fill the position quickly, with little downtime in the interim.
"We're looking for someone who can take us into the next decade," he said. "We want to find somebody who we can grow with, who knows the community well and knows what small Chambers and small communities need."
Not having a lot of lag time between Curneal's exit and the new president's entrance is the goal, said Spencer.
"Our goal would be the first of February, that's what I would like to see," he said. "We're trying to move swiftly on this. Right now, we have both Houston Knox and Jo Lynn Vincent, both employees of the Chamber, that have worked very closely with Leslie, and we have a plan to keep the day-to-day activities rolling with those two."
Ideally, the plan is to find an individual who will be around for many years to come, said Oldham.
"We would like someone that is going to stay in this position for a while," she said. "We also understand that people are constantly growing and doing things differently as far as their family and their lifestyles. We would like to have someone in this position for the long term."
The search committee has placed the position on Indeed.com as well as the Chamber's website and has received several applicants already, said Oldham.
"We're excited about the attention the postings have gotten," she said. "It looks like there's going to be some
promising applicants."
Spencer wants the next president to be someone who can help bring growth.
"We need growth, just like the community needs growth. New business opportunities lead to new Chamber membership opportunities, which leads to an increased budget and the opportunities to do more things," he said. "Hopefully, that next person can grow the Chamber and make it into something that it could be."
Applications are currently being accepted through the Chamber's website and on Indeed.com. The resume deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 7, after which, the committee will begin interviewing candidates.
