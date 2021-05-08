With only a few weeks left in the school year, Hopkins County School District and the Hopkins County Family YMCA are working on finalizing their summer meal programs.
Lisa Marsh, director for child nutrition for Hopkins County Schools, said this summer will be different because along with the summer meal program, all 13 schools in the district will be open for summer school.
“We are trying to keep it consistent so everybody knows what to do,” she said.
The Summer Feed Program will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday during June and July. Parents or students can pick up a five-day meal pack with breakfast and lunch, said Marsh. Only Grapevine, Earlington, West Hopkins and Madisonville North Hopkins High will be open for food pick up.
She said the program is open to anyone in the county who is 18 years old or younger, even if they are not in school yet.
“We want parents to take advantage of the program,” said Marsh. “Free food helps with the budget.”
In April, President Joe Biden expanded the summer food program across the nation to feed as many as 34 million schoolchildren during the summer.
Marsh said because Hopkins County is already a Community Eligibility Provisions district — meaning students eat for free — the change did not affect the schools.
“What he did was allowed everybody to be a CEP district,” she said.
She said Biden lowered the threshold which mad it possible for more districts to be CEP districts in the future.
“We are still doing exactly what we have been doing,” said Marsh.
Because all of the Hopkins County schools will be open for summer school, Tuesday, June 2 through Friday, June 18, a hot lunch can also be picked up from any school during those weekdays, she said.
Pick-ups will be during specific times — 10:30 to 11 a.m. for elementary schools, from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. for middle schools and from noon to 12:30 p.m. for high schools.
“It will be the same procedures as when they came to pick up the meal packs,” said Marsh.
The Hopkins County Family YMCA also offers a summer meal program for the county.
YMCA Outreach Coordinator Michelle Hale said the Hopkins County School District usually helps provide meals for their program, but this year the school system will not be helping.
“We will be making our own food this summer,” she said. “The menu might change a bit, but it won’t be anything drastic.”
The summer food program is for anybody in the county who wants to be a part of it, she said. There is a grab-and-go location at the YMCA shelter, and there are 30 other sites the YMCA will be at throughout the county.
For the site locations, drivers are given routes and spend 15 minutes at each site before driving to a different location, said Hale. Monday through Friday, residents 18 years old and younger can receive one breakfast and one lunch through the YMCA.
Because Dawson Springs Independent School District will have summer school this year, the YMCA will be providing meals for them as well.
The YMCA’s food program will start on Monday, May 24 for Hopkins County students with Dawson Springs starting on Monday, May 31. For a list of locations and times of where the YMCA will be this summer, call 270-821-9622.
