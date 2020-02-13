For the last year and a half, students at Madisonville Community College have not had a central location to call their own.
MCC president, Dr. Cindy Kelley, along with student body leadership, officially opened and dedicated the newly renovated Student Center on the first floor of the John H. Gray building Wednesday afternoon.
“We are very excited to be able to offer this space,” she said while surrounded by students. “We tried to build this space for students. We tried to use different types of furniture that will be comfortable for you. We tried to put plenty of charging stations so you can sit and charge and work and have time with your classmates and peers.”
Though the renovated space has been open since the beginning of the semester, the school wanted to celebrate the area with students and cut the ribbon together.
While giving her opening remarks, Kelley said the area was designed with students in mind.
“This is your space. We did this for you. We hope you use this space,” she said. “We hope you will always enjoy this space.”
Both students and faculty have missed a place where they can get together, said Vice President of Quality Assurance and Administration Jay Parrent.
“While we were working on the Student Center, we missed it,” he said. “You didn’t have that centralized place for students to congregate. That just shows you how important it was through the renovations, and that this space is really necessary.”
Student Government Association Vice-President Alecia Liles stood beside and helped Kelley cut the ribbon for the center.
“I think it’s absolutely wonderful,” she said. “It’s a place people can meet in between classes instead of leaving campus. They have vending machines, it’s convenient and they did it all with students in mind. The color and the brightness, it’s a good inviting place to sit and study between classes. I think it’s great.”
Inside are several offices, including space for student services. Security, a veterans’ center, the business office, conference rooms and student government offices are also located in the same area. Since reopening the space, MCC’s Dean of Students Cathy Vaughan said the place has become energized.
“Students are hanging out, and study groups are occurring,” she said. “It’s made our campus feel very cosmopolitan and university-like, and that means a lot to our students.”
Vaughan said because of the renovations, they had tried to find spots for their events, and they never really found one.
“This has increased attendance, and it’s made a big difference,” she said. “It’s nice to have all the services right here.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.