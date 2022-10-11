Fire Prevention Week is nationally recognized each year from Oct. 9-15, with each year focusing on a new theme, this year’s being “Fire Won’t Wait”.
In addition to recognizing Fire Prevention Week, October is known as Fire Prevention Safety Month. It commemorates the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, which killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, and destroyed more than 17,400 buildings.
During the month of October, The Madisonville Fire Department visits every school in the county and speaks to the second-grade classes about fire prevention and safety.
“We run them through our fire safety trailer, which has a mock kitchen and bedroom inside where we can talk about fire prevention, kitchen safety, and escape plans,” Madisonville Fire Chief John Dunning said. “We also place banners around the city with some helpful tips printed on them in hopes that people will see them and implement them at home.”
It is crucial for people to understand the importance of having working smoke detectors in the home. Also, the importance of checking them monthly to make sure they are working properly along with changing the batteries in them twice a year. To help people remember to change their batteries The Madisonville Fire Department reminds people to change their detectors every time the time changes for daylight savings.
“We also want people to know the importance of having an emergency escape plan for their home,” said Dunning. “Included in the plan should be multiple ways out of each room and that they practice the exit plan so they can be prepared for a fire emergency.”
For more information or additional fire safety tips, reach out to The Madisonville Fire Department directly at 270-824-2148, or email Chief Dunning at firechief@madisonvillegov.com.
