The Madisonville Airgas store was selected as one of four national branches of the year for the company, out of more than 900 branches from across the U.S.
The Airgas National Branch of the Year award is in its 19th year celebrating excellence in customer service, safety, and financial performance.
Justin Creekmur, the branch manager, said it was a surprise to the store employees because it wasn’t something they were aiming for.
“Ever since COVID, we have been trying to recover the store and what loss has been incurred because of it,” he said. “We were so busy we really didn’t take the time to pay attention to what was going on around us until they announced we were the ones who won it.”
The Madisonville branch has been providing best-in-class service to its customers since 1970 and was acquired by Airgas, an Air Liquide company, in 1992.
The branch had exceptional sales growth in 2022 by gaining significant new business and taking a hands-on approach in the market. The team also supported their community in recovery efforts after the tornado in late 2021.
Along with Creekmur, the Madisonville branch has four other employees Jason Doyle, Thomas Brown, Chuck Lynn, and Adrian Stone.
Scott Johnson, president of the Airgas Mid America Region, said each of the 18,000 associates at Airgas strives every day to achieve our mission of providing customers an effortless experience and best-in-class value.
“The five dedicated associates who are the heart of our Madisonville branch serve as an excellent example of what is possible with teamwork, focus on safety, and dedication to our customers,” he said.
A news release said this group goes above and beyond in the region to meet customers’ needs and to work as a team for the common good. They strive to learn from each other and support one another.
“They help customers manage inventory of gases, welding materials, and safety supplies, and share Airgas’ deep expertise in advanced fabrication, food processing, supply chain logistics, and safety, which is why they are being named with this prestigious award,” said the release.
Creekmur said it was an honor to be recognized as one of the top facilities in a company the size of Airgas.
The branch received a National Branch of the Year trophy made from a platinum-coated cylinder. Each associate received a personalized award ring commemorating the achievement.
