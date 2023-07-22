Airgas 1

The Madisonville Airgas Store at 2700 Anton Road recently won the Airgas’ National Branch of the Year Award for its excellent customer service, safety, and financial performance. The Madisonville store employees include Branch Manager Justin Creekmur, Jason Doyle, Thomas Brown, Chuck Lynn, and Adrian Stone.

 Submitted photo

The Madisonville Airgas store was selected as one of four national branches of the year for the company, out of more than 900 branches from across the U.S.

The Airgas National Branch of the Year award is in its 19th year celebrating excellence in customer service, safety, and financial performance.

